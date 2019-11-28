Typically, Bloom takes an apartment with three or four units and converts them into condos with twice the number of residences. The company has finished converting four apartment buildings into condos and expects to complete three more in 2020.

While the condos can’t be considered “affordable” — starting prices at Rose, a condo conversion at 4017 Davis Pl. NW in Glover Park range from $520,000 to $900,000 — they are in a price range with limited available inventory and are typically two- or three-bedroom units.

Rose was a four-unit apartment building and now has eight condos, each with a private balcony. Four of the units have a little more than 1,000 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Three of the units have two bedrooms and one bathroom, and one has two bedrooms with one full bathroom and one powder room.

The smallest two-bedroom unit has 814 square feet. On the upper floor, the two units each have a private roof deck with views of Washington National Cathedral in addition to their balconies. The building has four parking spaces.

Interior features at Rose include wide-plank hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, a mix of wood-toned and white kitchen cabinets, white quartz counters, porcelain bathroom tiles in Calacatta Gold, a washer and dryer and recessed lighting. Similar features are likely to be found in future condo conversions, including Primrose, an eight-unit condo at 4013 Davis Pl. NW.

