This week’s gain in the S&P 500 capped a 3.4 percent monthly advance, matching its November 2016 gain. Historical 30-day volatility fell to a two-year low.

Energy was the only one of 11 S&P 500 industry groups that fell for the week, dropping 1.6 percent. The declines came as oil prices fell the most in two months amid signals that OPEC and allied crude producers are averse to deepening output cuts when they convene next week. Consumer-discretionary stocks were the best performers, rallying 1.8 percent. Utility stocks were little changed.

AD

AD

Twenty-three of the 30 Dow stocks gained for the week. Walt Disney rallied 2.2 percent as “Frozen II” opened to record global sales for an animated picture. Exxon Mobil was the worst performer, slumping 1.8 percent.

The U.S. Treasury will sell 13-week bills and 26-week bills on Dec. 2. It will also sell 52-week bills on Dec. 3, as well as four-week bills and eight-week bills on Dec. 5.

— Bloomberg News

AD