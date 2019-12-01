Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to shop.

Nabbing the best deals may still mean going to the store — to pick up your order. It’s no secret that shipping is costly and cumbersome for retailers. As a result, more brands are offering incentives for shoppers who buy online and pick up in stores. The Children’s Place, for example, is offering 5 percent off to customers who retrieve their own orders, while Walmart offers pickup discounts — typically 1 to 2 percent — on a number of items, including car seats, laptops and TVs.

Buy that TV. If you’re on the hunt for a new TV, now might be the time to bite. Televisions will be marked down an average of 19 percent on Cyber Monday, according to Adobe Analytics.

Look for last-minute “golden hour” deals. The final moments of Black Friday — starting at 10 p.m. Eastern — and to be the most profitable hours of the year for retailers, according to Adobe Analytics.

Businesses rake in about 30 percent of Cyber Monday sales between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., when most Americans are home from work and taking one last swing through the sales before bed. “Conversion rates” — or the percentage of shoppers who actually buy something after visiting a retail site — tend to double during this period, according to Adobe.

Retailers view this “golden hour” as their last chance to clinch any pending Cyber Monday sales, so analysts say it’s a good idea to keep an eye on your inbox for last-minute deals.

Relax. Missed a promotion? Don’t panic. Chances are, analysts say, you’ll see it again. Holiday shopping is turning into a weeks-long marathon, and retailers know that the majority of consumers — 64 percent of them, according to Adobe — won’t finish buying until well after Cyber Monday.

