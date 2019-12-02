For example, the single-family house at 3713 Quincy St. in Brentwood, priced at $349,000, is near the D.C. line and the Gateway Arts District. Annual property taxes are $4,749.

The house is about two miles from the West Hyattsville Metro station and about three miles from the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station. Riverdale Park, College Park and Mount Rainier are nearby in Maryland along with the Brookland neighborhood in the District.

Built in 1937, the bungalow has 1,795 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. However, there’s no separate master bathroom. The two bedrooms upstairs share a hall bathroom. The second full bathroom is on the main level adjacent to the kitchen.

The house has the original pine wood floors, crown moldings, a gas fireplace with a mosaic surround, updated bathrooms and an updated kitchen with quartz counters. The main level has a living room that opens into the dining room and a separate kitchen. The roof was replaced five years ago and the basement is unfinished but has extra storage space and laundry equipment. In addition, the house has a one-car garage, central air conditioning and gas heat.

Multiple areas are available for outdoor living, such as the recently painted front porch and, in the back of the house, a covered deck, an open deck and an extensive fenced backyard with a garden.

Assigned schools, each rated below-average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores, include Mount Rainier Elementary, Hyattsville Middle and Northwestern High.

For more photos, click here.

For more information, contact real estate agent Val Sotillo with RLAH real estate at (240) 449-9050.

