First is a reminder to the world that Trump continues to believe that tariffs work. Contrary to the popular narrative on Wall Street heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump has not hit the pause button on tariffs as some sort of grand strategy to keep the economy humming before the election.

Second is Trump’s new rationale for his tariffs: He claims the two South American nations are manipulating their currencies and deserve to be punished. That’s very different from what Trump said in 2018, when he first imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, and it marks the latest unpredictable trade shock from the White House at a time when business leaders are begging for more certainty.

“Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies. which is not good for our farmers," Trump tweeted. “Therefore, effective immediately, I will restore the Tariffs on all Steel & Aluminum that is shipped into the U.S. from those countries.”

In announcing the new tariffs, Trump also called on the U.S. Federal Reserve to lower interest rates in a way that could weaken the U.S. dollar, pushing the central bank to take the type of action he has criticized other countries for doing. Trump’s call also bucks years of U.S. presidents verbally supporting a strong dollar since that is usually a sign of a strong economy.

Mere hours after Trump tweeted about the fresh tariffs, his Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross warned that other nations could be next.

“They [Brazil] are not the only one where there are currency issues,” Ross said in an appearance on Fox Business.

In March 2018, Trump said he was putting tariffs on virtually all the cheap foreign steel and aluminum coming into the U.S. market. He said he was doing this for “national security” reasons, arguing that the United States needed to keep domestic steel and aluminum production strong in order to build military equipment. There were a lot of objections to this rationale (especially from long-time U.S. allies like Canada, which also faced the tariffs for about a year before Trump pulled back).

While Canada and Europe balked at Trump’s metals tariffs, Brazil and Argentina caved. The two South American nations agreed to restrict how much steel and aluminum they sold the United States through the use of a formal “quota.”

Now Trump is brushing aside national security and claiming this is all about a currency war.

“This is going to help confirm people’s beliefs that it is very, very difficult to trust President Trump to stick by a deal on trade,” said Phil Levy, an economist who worked on trade in the George W. Bush administration.

All of this is coming at a critical time. U.S. manufacturing contracted for a fourth straight month in November, according to the latest data released Monday. And more broadly, U.S. businesses have curtailed investments for the past two quarters, largely because business leaders say they are spooked by Trump’s unpredictable trade war.

The tipping point, many chief executives say, was late May when Trump threatened to impose tariffs on all imports from Mexico unless the Mexican government took dramatic steps to stem migration across the southern U.S. border. Suddenly tariffs were tied not just to economic security, but immigration.

Trump ultimately backed away from the Mexico tariffs after huge outcry from GOP lawmakers (especially from Texas) and business leaders, but the damage was done as chief executives went into wait-and-see mode. Many have sat on their cash instead of spending it ever since.

Now Trump is showing a willingness to impose tariffs for yet another reason: currency moves, opening the door to more action, potentially against China.

Trump argues that other countries are intentionally weakening their currencies in order to make their goods cheaper on the world market, giving those nations a trading edge over U.S. companies. Many economists say that the U.S. dollar’s strength is a reflection of the fact that the economy is in a good place.

All eyes are on U.S.-China trade negotiations since Trump said he would impose tariffs on even more Chinese imports, including cellphones, laptops, bike helmets and other popular products, on December 15.

Trump has long railed against China for purposefully devaluing its currency and even promised to label China a “currency manipulator" as soon as he took office (something that did not happen until August 2019). Ross went out of his way on Fox Business to say China appeared to be doing better now. Still, the threat is hanging out there that other nations could be next.

Economically speaking, going from a quota on Brazilian steel to a tariff doesn’t change much. The U.S. will get a bit more revenue from the tariffs, but U.S. companies will likely have to eat that extra cost.

Instead, there’s a lot of confusion about why Trump is hitting Brazil and Argentina for devaluing their currencies. Argentina’s economy has been in trouble for years and a new center-left president was just elected, another shake up that has worried investors. Brazil’s economy has also been teetering on the edge of recession this year. As these countries have struggled, their currencies have naturally fallen in value, especially against the U.S. dollar since the U.S. economy remains healthy.

“Currency Wars? Not really. Despite de careless statements of our Brazilian Finance Minister, the recent fluctuation in the BRL/USD exchange rate is market-driven. And the usual exchange-rate volatility in Latin America should not be an excuse for protectionism by the US," tweeted Nelson Barbosa, a former Brazilian finance minister.

Monday wasn’t actually the first time Trump hit a nation with higher tariffs over currency. Chad Bown, a fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, points out that Trump increased tariffs on Turkey in August of 2018 because the Turkish Lira was sliding against the dollar.

But what’s different now is the scale. Brazil is the 9th biggest economy in the world. Turkey is 19th. Similarly, Brazil is the 13th largest U.S. trading partner in goods, according to the U.S. Trade Representative. Turkey is 32nd.

No one knows where any of this is going, but that’s the point. It’s another dose of uncertainty and a reminder that Trump is ready for a currency war on top of a trade war.

