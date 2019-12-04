While the estate normally rents for $5,000 to $6,000 per night, officials at Kingsmill Resort say they hope to rent it for all of 2020 for $1 million, which is nearly a 50 percent discount since that comes to $2732 per night. The recently renovated mansion was originally built as a private home for the Busch family, known for Busch Gardens amusement park and Budweiser Beer.

The 7,000-square-foot mansion has four bedrooms and views of the James River. Jamestown, one of the original Colonial settlements in America, is visible from the infinity pool at the house and the terrace. Inside, the entrance of the house features a cathedral ceiling with two glass chandeliers reflected in mirrors along the main stairwell.

The open floor plan includes a wall of glass that can be opened for an unobstructed connection between the inside and outside of the house. Each bedroom has a river view and a private bathroom.

While the rental house offers upscale interior design, the rental package also comes with the use of two SUVs and two golf carts for the entire year, a private chef on weekdays, a $50,000 per person food and beverage credit at Kingsmill Resort, weekly housekeeping, unlimited golf on the River Course and unlimited access to the resort’s fitness center and swimming pools. A personal concierge is on call for the renters to plan activities in the Williamsburg area.

For more information, visit www.Kingsmill.com/the-estate or contact estate sales manager Lisa Wandrey at Lisa.Wandrey@Kingsmill.com or 757-253-8233.

