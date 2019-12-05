The product’s downfall started in April with the recall of millions of Fisher-Price Rock 'n Plays. That was followed by recalls of inclined sleepers made by Kids II and Dorel Juvenile Group. But several companies continued to offer the bassinet-like products, which allow babies to sleep at an incline of up to 30 degrees.

But last month the Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should stop using all inclined sleepers because of the risk of accidental suffocation. The warning came two weeks after the release of a CPSC-funded study that declared the product’s design dangerous.

A Washington Post investigation in May detailed how Fisher-Price invented the class of products without medical safety testing or input from a pediatrician.

An Amazon spokesman said the company’s decision was made in line “with the latest research.” The online retailer said it had updated its banned products list, but that implementing the new rule across its platform would take time. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.

EBay also said it is stopping the sale of inclined sleepers, according to the CPSC.

