The development also has 3,100 square feet of retail space.

Twenty percent of the apartments are replacement units for people who previously lived at the Capper/Carrollsburg public housing development. Once the entire redevelopment of that former public housing is complete, more than 1,600 townhouses, apartments and condos will be in place, along with offices and recreational amenities.

AD

Urban Atlantic, a real estate development and investment company, along with Brookfield Properties and the D.C. Housing Authority (DCHA) collaborated to complete the Harlow in a public-private partnership.

AD

Ninety-five percent of the building is already leased. Currently, a handful of two-bedroom, two-bathroom units with 858 square feet are available for rent at $3,342 to $3,367 per month. The Harlow’s apartments range from 623 square feet for a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit to 1,608 square feet for a three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit.

The apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows, plank flooring that resembles hardwood, quartz counters and movable islands in the kitchen, keyless entry and a washer and dryer. Some of the units have a patio or balcony.

AD

Adjacent to Canal Park, the Harlow includes a variety of amenities for residents such as a rooftop pool and grilling area; an indoor lounge with a kitchen, dining room and gaming area; a 24-hour fitness center; a courtyard with a fire pit, grilling area and bocce ball; and a private dog park, bike storage, concierge services and work spaces including a conference room and individual work pods.

For more information, visit https://www.harlowdc.com/.

AD