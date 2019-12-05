“With United in a stronger position than ever, now is the right time to begin the process of passing the baton to a new leader,” Munoz said in a news release. "One of my goals as CEO was to put in place a successful leadership transition for United Airlines. I brought Scott to United three years ago, and I am confident that there is no one in the world better equipped to lead United to even greater heights. It has been the honor of my career to lead the 95,000 dedicated professionals who serve United’s customers every day.

Munoz has been CEO since 2015, when Jeff Smisek was forced to resign from the post amid a federal corruption probe. Munoz’s four-year tenure was studded with tension, both personal and public. He suffered a heart attack within weeks of being named CEO, and later had a heart transplant that kept him out of work on medical leave. When he took over, United was struggling with weak earnings growth and customer service.

The customer service issues exploded in April 2017, when security officers forcibly removed a passenger, Dr. David Dao, off an overbooked flight from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport after he refused to give up his seat. Videos showing the security officers violently dragging Dao through the aisle of the plane went viral. Dao had his nose broken, two teeth knocked out and suffered a concussion. He later reached a confidential settlement with the airline and said he forgave the security agents despite their violence.

"I’m not angry with them,” Dao said in an interview on ABC’s “Good morning America” earlier this year. “They have a job to do. They had to do it. If they don’t do it, they must lose their job. So, I’m not angry with them or anything like this.”

Munoz was criticized for coldness in his and the airline’s early responses to the incident. He later gave up his annual bonus when United decided to link incentive payments to customer service improvements in the wake of the scandal, the Chicago Tribune reported.

But recent years have seen a major turnaround for United as the airline jettisoned some less-trafficked routes and sought to increase its capacity in major hubs. United pulled in $2.5 billion in profits last year, up from $2.1 billion in 2017.

“Oscar became CEO at one of the most challenging points in United’s history, and his focus on putting customers and employees first has transformed United’s culture today and successfully positioned the company for tomorrow,” United Chairwoman Jane Garvey said in a news release.

Garvey will retire from United’s board when Munoz takes over as chair in May. She has served on the board for more than a decade and has been chair since May 2018.

United’s shares were up more than 1 percent in pre-market trading.

