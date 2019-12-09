Switching a search from single-family houses to townhouses or condos can sometimes yield more options for buyers looking for a residence priced under $400,000.

For example, the townhouse-style condo at 6801 Perry Penney Dr. #265 in Annandale is priced at $379,900. The monthly condo fee is $416 and covers the roof, water, sewer, landscaping, snow removal, trash, a master insurance policy, playgrounds, a clubhouse and a community swimming pool. Annual property taxes are $3,764.

Built in 1974, the 2,244-square-foot townhouse is an end unit with four bedrooms and four bathrooms on three finished levels. Multiple bookcases have been built in throughout the townhouse, which has hardwood floors on all three levels. The main level has a dining room with crown molding, a living room with a wall of built-in bookshelves, a kitchen with a large window and wood cabinets and a powder room.

Upstairs are three bedrooms. Two of the bedrooms share a hall bathroom while the master bedroom has a private bathroom. The lower level has a family room with a fireplace and French doors to the backyard as well as a bedroom, a bathroom and a utility room with laundry equipment.

The back of the brick townhouse has a deck off the living room, a patio off the lower level and views of trees, a park and a small stream. The townhouse has two parking spaces and has been updated with double-pane windows and a new heating and air conditioning system. A home warranty will be provided for buyers. The townhouse is on a bus line to the Pentagon and to Old Town Alexandria.

Assigned schools include Columbia Elementary, Holmes Middle and Annandale High. The elementary school is rated average by GreatSchools.org and the middle and high school are both rated below average.

