Buyers at Peninsula 88, an eight-story condo under construction by Capital City Real Estate at 88 V St. SW in the District, get 3 percent off the price if they do every step of the purchase online.

“We’ve sold about 30 percent of the condos at Peninsula 88 to ‘early adopters’ who see the potential upside of buying at presale prices in an emerging neighborhood,” said Vicki Johnston, director of design, sales and marketing for Capital City Real Estate in Washington. “We put every detail online, including all the documents and information about the building, each unit, parking, storage and even the views from each unit.”

In addition to the robust online information, a tiny house has been built on the property to serve as a more traditional sales trailer, where potential buyers can be walked through the purchase process and see views of the building and units online. Buying online can garner a discount of up to $60,000, Johnston said. The discount may be discontinued at the developer’s discretion.

Peninsula 88, the first condo to be built on Buzzard Point, sits at the confluence of the Anacostia and Potomac rivers and less than one mile from the Navy Yard and Waterfront Metro stations. Residents can walk in one direction to the Wharf and its restaurants, shops and music venues and in another direction to the Capitol Riverfront neighborhood with its restaurants, shops, bars and parks.

Audi Field and Nationals Park are also within walking distance. The condo is anticipated to be ready by April 2020, and Johnston said that about 1,100 rental units in the neighborhood will also be occupied by next spring.

The condos are priced from the $500,000s for one-bedroom units to $1.45 million for two-bedroom and three-bathroom units. The condos range from 645 to 1,400 square feet and have water views. Condo fees range from $440 to $927 per month.

The building has a rooftop terrace with dining areas, grills and fire pits; and a community room with a kitchen, bike storage, a dog-washing area, concierge services and lockers for package and grocery deliveries.

Parking spaces with storage units are priced at $30,000. The condos have oak floors, quartz counters, glass tile back splashes, stainless-steel appliances and an in-unit washer and dryer.

For more information, visit www.Peninsula88.com.

