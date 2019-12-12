The president has often suggested that the two sides were close to a deal only to see negotiations stall. In April, Trump said the White House and Chinese negotiators were within weeks of an “epic” deal. The next month, talks collapsed amid U.S. charges that Beijing had reneged on a tentative bargain.
The president is expected to meet later today with his advisers to discuss a scheduled Dec. 15 tariff increase on roughly $160 billion in Chinese goods. Most analysts expect Trump to delay or cancel the import tax in hopes of reaching an initial trade deal.