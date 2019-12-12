Stocks jumped Thursday after President Trump teased investors with word of a potential trade deal with China.

“Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China,” the president tweeted shortly after Wall Street opened. “They want it, and so do we!”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 300 points, or roughly 1 percent, within the first hour of trading as financial markets cheered the prospect of a so-called “Phase One” deal with China.

The president has often suggested that the two sides were close to a deal only to see negotiations stall. In April, Trump said the White House and Chinese negotiators were within weeks of an “epic” deal. The next month, talks collapsed amid U.S. charges that Beijing had reneged on a tentative bargain.

The president is expected to meet later today with his advisers to discuss a scheduled Dec. 15 tariff increase on roughly $160 billion in Chinese goods. Most analysts expect Trump to delay or cancel the import tax in hopes of reaching an initial trade deal.