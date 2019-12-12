The upper-level Unit 2, priced at $1.765 million, has three levels of living space with a balcony off both master suites and a 1,200-square-foot roof deck with city views. The three-bedroom, four-bathroom condo has 2,350 square feet.

The first floor of this unit has an open living area with a bay window and a custom-milled mahogany wet bar that includes a wine refrigerator. This level has a central center-island kitchen with a dining area and porch on the other side of the kitchen, along with a closet and powder room.

The second level includes a laundry room, two master suites with balconies and a third bedroom with a private full bathroom. The larger master suite has two closets and a skylight, heated floors and a free-standing tub as well as a rain shower in the bathroom. The upper level has a loft leading to the roof deck. The loft has rough-ins for electricity, gas and water.

Both condos include mahogany front doors, 10-foot-high ceilings, white oak floors, heated and polished concrete floors, glass-and-steel staircases, and built-in speaker systems.

Unit 1, priced at $885,000, has two levels with two bedrooms, three bathrooms and a patio.

