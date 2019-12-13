While the agreement announced Friday averts fresh tariffs that were set to take effect over the weekend, traders were flummoxed by conflicting headlines and tweets that made it appear as if the world’s top two economies were still wrangling over an interim deal. The S&P 500 fluctuated between gains and losses before ending the session up less than one point at a record high as it remained unclear whether China agreed to enough agricultural purchases or if the U.S. had planned to roll back some existing tariffs.
“While it appears that both sides can take away small wins . . . the bigger impact should come from added stability and certainty over the long-run,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management.
Technology companies were the standouts, rising 2 percent as nine of the S&P 500’s 11 main industry groups advanced for the week.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $42 billion of 13-week bills and $36 billion of 26-week bills on Dec. 16.