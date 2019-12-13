While the agreement announced Friday averts fresh tariffs that were set to take effect over the weekend, traders were flummoxed by conflicting headlines and tweets that made it appear as if the world’s top two economies were still wrangling over an interim deal. The S&P 500 fluctuated between gains and losses before ending the session up less than one point at a record high as it remained unclear whether China agreed to enough agricultural purchases or if the U.S. had planned to roll back some existing tariffs.