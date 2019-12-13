Here’s what we know — and don’t — so far:
- No confirmation: The Chinese government has not publicly spoken about the phase-one resolution. China’s state media has also been silent, casting doubt on whether Trump’s trade pact has shared support. Chinese officials have long said that any agreement between Washington and Beijing must be “mutually beneficial."
- What could be in the deal: As of Thursday evening, the proposed deal would swap U.S. tariff reductions in exchange for China spending $50 billion on U.S. farm goods, tightening its intellectual property protections and opening its financial services markets, according to Michael Pillsbury, a China expert at the Hudson Institute, who told The Post that Trump briefed him on the deal. A senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, also confirmed those details.
- When we could know more: Chinese officials are holding a press briefing at 9:30 Friday morning. On Thursday, one person briefed on the White House’s negotiations told The Post that Robert E. Lighthizer, the president’s chief trade negotiator, and Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai could sign a deal on Friday. It’s also possible that Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin could travel to Beijing for the signing, the person said.
- Beyond phase one: Further negotiations are set to begin in 2020. “Phase two” of the talks would cover China’s subsidies for state enterprises and its practice of forcing foreign companies to hand over technology secrets in exchange for access to the Chinese market.
- A murky timeline: It should be noted that Trump has often contradicted himself on when he plans to come to the table with China. Earlier this month, Trump said an agreement could wait until after the 2020 election.
- Different tones in Beijing and Washington: On Friday, China’s foreign minister called the U.S. the “troublemaker of the world” and said the U.S. needed to “calm down.” The comments referred to American support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, as well as condemnation of China’s detention of Muslims in political reeducation camps. Trump, meanwhile, spent the early hours of Friday morning on Twitter, where he lambasted Democrats as “the Party of lies and deception” and defended himself against the ongoing impeachment inquiry.
- A historic week: It has been a roller coaster week for the Trump presidency. On Tuesday, House Democrats agreed to support a revised version of a new North American trade deal with Mexico and Canada. Then on Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee spent more than 14 hours debating whether to approve two articles of impeachment against Trump. A vote was pushed to Friday morning.
David J. Lynch and Anna Fifield contributed to this report.