No confirmation: The Chinese government has not publicly spoken about the phase-one resolution. China’s state media has also been silent, casting doubt on whether Trump’s trade pact has shared support. Chinese officials have long said that any agreement between Washington and Beijing must be “mutually beneficial."

What could be in the deal: As of Thursday evening, the proposed deal would swap U.S. tariff reductions in exchange for China spending $50 billion on U.S. farm goods, tightening its intellectual property protections and opening its financial services markets, according to Michael Pillsbury, a China expert at the Hudson Institute, who told The Post that Trump briefed him on the deal. A senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, also confirmed those details.