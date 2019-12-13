“988 has an echo of the 911 number we all know as an emergency number,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Thursday during the commission’s open December meeting. “We believe that this three-digit number dedicated for this purpose will help ease access to crisis services, it will reduce the stigma surrounding suicide and mental health conditions, and ultimately it will save lives.”

AD

AD

The hotline plans come as the nation faces a growing epidemic of suicides at a time when suicide rates elsewhere around the world have continued to decline. American suicide rates have climbed to their highest levels since World War II, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

From 1999 to 2017, the U.S. suicide rate rose 33 percent, and the spike has sharpened since 2006. It is the fourth leading cause of death for people ages 35 to 54, according to the American Psychological Association, and the 10th leading cause of death overall. In 2018, the national suicide rate was 13.9 per 100,000 people, according to the United Health Foundation. The number for 2019 is likely to surpass it.

Among certain populations, the problem is even more dire. Suicide rates among Native Americans dwarf the national rates, up 139 percent since 1999 for women and up 71 percent for men, according to a June report from the Centers for Disease Control. Experts think this is tied to Native Americans’ higher rates of poverty, substance abuse, unemployment and PTSD, as well as geographical challenges that keep them sequestered from mental health resources.

AD

AD

Other at-risk groups, such as veterans and LGBTQ youth, also experience far higher suicide rates than the rest of the population, commissioners pointed out at the meeting: More than 20 veterans commit suicide each day, and more than half a million LGBTQ youth attempt suicide annually. In 2018, more first responders died by suicide than in the line of duty.

“Those facts are not easy to hear,” Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said at the meeting. “Because for those of us who have lost family or friends they loved — myself included — they are cruel reminders of birthdays missed, holidays gone, and words of encouragement that were never received.”

Farming communities are also facing a swell in suicides, as farming has been rocked by one of the toughest periods for U.S. agriculture since the 1980s farm crisis, marked by disastrous weather that is ruining crops, a protracted trade war that’s erasing profits and towering farm bankruptcies and loan delinquencies. One 2017 study found that farm owners and workers were three to five times as likely to kill themselves on the job compared with other occupations.

AD

AD

Suicides like these in farming communities reflect the correlation between declining economic and social well-being and high suicide rates among America’s white working class. Research from Princeton University economists Anne Case and Angus Deaton found that overall deaths from suicide, drugs and alcohol, or “deaths of despair,” have risen steeply since 2000, especially for middle-aged white Americans without college or high school educations. The rise in these deaths has contributed to a drop-off in the average American life expectancy, which has fallen each of the past three years.

“Feelings of isolation and crisis — those are not experiences that happen to “them” or “others.” What we’re talking about is what our parents feel, our kids feel, what we feel,” Commissioner Brendan Carr said at the meeting. “Anything we can do to break down barriers, to make it easier for conversations about mental health and counseling to feel within reach, is something we should do.”

Efforts for the three-digit hotline began in August 2018, when Congress and President Trump signed the National Suicide Hotline Improvement Act, which ordered a study into the efficacy of a three-digit hotline and a review of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK.) According to the FCC’s report, the Lifeline responded to more than 2.2 million calls in 2018, with an average of 183,790 calls per month. The Lifeline’s crisis chat function responded to more than 102,500 chats in the same period.

AD

AD

The FCC’s report found that it would be easier to put a new, three-digit number in place than to mount a campaign to re-purpose an existing N11 code (such as 211 or 911.) The new three-digit hotline will cost about $570 million to put in place the first year, the FCC estimated in its report to Congress, and about $175 million the second year, but the agency believes the benefit would quickly outweigh the initial costs: Suicides and suicide attempts cost the nation nearly $70 billion annually in lifetime medical and work-loss costs alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

AD