It is the second time in the past year that Palantir has won a front seat on a defense program of record, which has a dedicated line of funding from Congress. In March, it became the primary contractor for a separate Army program called Distributed Common Ground System, which is focused on battlefield intelligence.

Doug Philippone, a former Army Ranger who leads the company’s D.C. operation, said the project will allow military agencies to harness their data to make better strategic decisions.

“Data integration is Palantir’s core business and we’re proud to help the Army make better use of their own data,” Philippone said in an email. “We look forward to continuing to grow our partnership with the men and women of the U.S. Army and will do everything we can to ensure this technology makes them more successful.”

Palantir was co-founded by Peter Thiel, a billionaire technology investor who has at times been an adviser to the Trump administration. Unlike many of its Silicon Valley peers, it has made its name serving the needs of the national security establishment. For more than a decade, it has helped U.S. spy agencies make sense of the torrents of complex intelligence data they collect.

Over time, it expanded throughout the commercial business world while building a data analytics platform called Foundry, which organizations of all types use to analyze their own data.

Under the terms of the four-year contract with the Defense Department, Palantir will create a version of Foundry that pulls in thousands of the Army’s own internal data sets to create a unified dashboard called “Vantage.”

The deal was awarded under a unique contract specification called Other Transaction Authority, which allows defense agencies to work with contractors to develop prototypes on an iterative basis. Such an approach allows them to sidestep the Federal Acquisition Regulation, a 2,000-page document largely written with giant military hardware purchases in mind.

