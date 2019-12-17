With little ability to predict how long the production will be shut down, suppliers such as Spirit AeroSystems, which builds the Max’s fuselage in Wichita and ships them across the country to Washington state, face a difficult decision. Those suppliers can either keep employees on staff indefinitely, in the hope that Boeing’s production lines will resume quickly, or furlough employees.

The problems at Boeing are likely to continue to have a profound economic impact, as the Max is the flagship product for America’s largest, most influential aviation company. JPMorgan investment bank estimated that the production halt announced Monday could subtract an additional 0.5 percent from GDP growth next year in the first quarter alone.

Bill Dugovich, communications director for the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, which represents employees at Boeing and some of its 900 suppliers, said the organization is “pleased the company chose not to do layoffs."

“We will be monitoring the discussions to ensure that our collective bargaining agreements are met,” Dugovich said.

A Boeing spokesman said the company is working with suppliers to ensure they are informed, calling the production cut the “least disruptive option” and adding that the company would work with suppliers to minimize impact.

“Our objective continues to be ensuring supply chain health and production system stability, including preparedness for seamless transition in the future,” a Boeing spokesman said Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Spirit AeroSystems, which relies on the Max for about half of its business, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Boeing has been unable to deliver its 737 Max jets to customers for more than nine months. Global regulators including the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a grounding order for the jets in early March after a software problem was found to have played a role in two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, which collectively killed 346 people.

The software feature, called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS, can point the nose of the plane downward and, in certain rare but dangerous situations, cause the pilot to lose control.

In early March, Boeing revealed that it had been working on a software “enhancement” to fix the MCAS issue, and said it would deliver the fix to the FAA by the end of April. Nine months later, the FAA has still not signed off on Boeing’s fix and has discovered other problems with the plane.

The ban on deliveries has been costly for Boeing, leading the company to experience a quarterly loss of $3.38 billion earlier this year, then the worst loss in the company’s history. Revenue fell $20 billion in the most recent quarter, down 21 percent from the previous year.

Through it all, Boeing has kept the production line rolling in hopes regulators would lift the grounding order. At times, the company even said it would increase the production rate. Some 400 finished jets ― which will have to be modified when Boeing and the FAA finalize the software fix ― have accumulated at Boeing’s Renton, Wash., production facility and at a nearby airport.

Taylor Telford contributed to this report.

