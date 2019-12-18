The Office of the Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program (SIGTARP), launched its own database for financial crimes on Wednesday. The searchable database includes details of nearly 400 criminal convictions, guilty pleas and fines secured by SIGTARP over the past decade.

“If you are a would-be fraudster, you don’t want to end up that list. … It becomes a deterrence,” she said.

But that is not enough, Romero said. The details of financial crimes prosecuted by other federal agencies, the Justice Department or states can still be difficult to find, even for prosecutors, she said. “I worry that we are losing a chance to deter crime. It shouldn’t be dependent on a news outlet picking it up.”

A Justice Department spokesperson did not return a call seeking comment.

Since the 2008 financial crisis, SIGTARP has gained a reputation for aggressively prosecuting bank executives but agency officials have become frustrated that it was easier to charge senior executives of mid- to small-sized banks for various misdeeds rather than the CEOs of large Wall Street firms.

