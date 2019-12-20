The breach was contained Dec. 12, and Gheysens said the convenience store chain is unaware of any unauthorized card use as a result of it.

“Once we discovered this malware, we immediately took steps to contain it and launched a forensics investigation so that we could share meaningful information with our customers,” Gheysens said in a news release. “I want to reassure anyone impacted they will not be responsible for fraudulent charges related to this incident. To all our friends and neighbors, I apologize deeply for this incident.”

Philadelphia-based Wawa is offering free identity protection and credit monitoring services for all customers. A call center and toll-free number, 1-844-386-9559, have been set up for customer questions. An external forensics firm is investigating the breach, and law enforcement is also conducting a criminal investigation.

There have been several large data breaches in 2019; within the first nine months of the year, 5,183 breaches had been reported, with 7.9 billion records exposed, according to Risk Based Security. In June, lab-testing company Quest Diagnostics announced it had experienced a breach through its billing and collections vendor, the American Medical Collection Agency, that exposed the medical, financial and personal information of nearly 12 million people over the course of eight months. The Federal Emergency Management Agency accidentally exposed sensitive personal information of more than 2 million natural disaster survivors in a major data mishap, the agency announced in March.

In July, Capitol One announced that more than 106 million customers had been impacted in one of the largest data breaches in history, when a hacker accessed information from scores of credit card applications, as well as 140,000 Social Security numbers and about 80,000 bank account numbers. Paige Thompson, a former software engineer with Amazon Web Services, was arrested and charged with wire fraud, computer fraud and abuse for the breach after boasting about the hack online.

Founded in 1964 as a roadside dairy market in the Philadelphia suburbs, Wawa now has more than 850 stores throughout the East Coast. The convenience store chain has a cult-like devotion among customers who praise its coffee and sandwiches and customer service. Privately held Wawa claimed more than $10 billion in revenue last year, making it one of the top 10 convenience stores in the country according to Winsight.

