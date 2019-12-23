Muilenburg’s resignation was effective immediately. The company’s chief financial officer, Greg Smith, will serve as interim chief executive during the transition period. Calhoun will assume his role as CEO and president beginning Jan. 13.

Shares of Boeing jumped more than 3 percent after the opening bell.

Boeing is still trying to regain its footing after the crashes of two passenger jets that killed 346 people and prompted a global grounding of the 737 Max aircraft. On Friday, a Boeing aircraft designed to fly NASA astronauts to space did not achieve the correct orbit. The latest misstep forced the cancellation of the craft’s planned mission to the International Space Station.

In a note to Boeing employees Monday morning, Smith thanked Muilenburg for his nearly 35 years at Boeing and wrote that he “gave his all to the company under extraordinarily difficult circumstances.”

“This has obviously been a difficult time for our company, and our people have pulled together in extraordinary ways," Smith wrote. “Over the next few weeks as we transition to new leadership, I am committed to ensuring above all that we meet the needs of our stakeholders – especially our regulators, customers and employees – with transparency and humility.”

Despite his attempts to take responsibility for some of the darkest chapters of Boeing’s history, Muilenburg was unable to regain trust from the public and regulators as the 737 Max’s problems multiplied and the fix that had originally been planned for April remained elusive. In October, he was stripped of his role as chairman of Boeing’s board, in a move that the board argued would allow Muilenburg to focus solely on bringing the Max back online.

Muilenburg’s appeals to Congress, regulators and the public alike have done little to put the 737 Max back in commission or reassure investors that Boeing can restore its reputation as an American icon. Families of the crash victims have argued that the company only cares about its bottom line.

Boeing has also struggled with the financial toll wrought by the downfall of its once-famed commercial jetliner. A week ago, Boeing announced it would temporarily suspend 737 Max production beginning in January. The announcement prompted both Southwest Airlines and United to announce they would pull the 737 Max from their flight schedules going into 2020.

