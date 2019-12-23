Many people have allergies to animals or fear them. Others may work from home and need quiet during the day. Most of your neighbors will want quiet at night time.

Here are some things to consider:

Well-cared-for pets will be calmer during the day while you are at work. If you have a dog that needs lots of exercise, take it for a long walk before and after work and at lunchtime if possible. If you are not able to come home from work during your lunch hour, hire a dog walker.

There are also many doggy day-care centers in the area, some that will pick up and drop off your dog. If a dog walker or doggy day care is not in the budget, see if there is a close neighbor or friend who might be able to check on your pet.

Taking great care of your pet is good for the pet, your neighbors and you — and it will also be easier on your home. Anxious pets tend to be destructive. Don’t ignore your dog’s needs. If you do, you might come home to find items from your closet pulled down to the floor, furniture chewed and very likely your favorite pair of shoes destroyed.

When you are walking your dog, be aware of neighbors who might have a fear of pets. If you live in an elevator building, maybe take the stairs or wait for another elevator if a person on the elevator looks nervous about your dog.

Make sure your dog is trained to get on and off the elevator in a calm way. A trainer can help you better control your dog so that it won’t jump on other people or chase your neighbors’ animals. A trainer can help your dog get used to being around other animals.

If you’re just starting to think about getting a pet, do some research about the kind of animal that will suit you and your lifestyle. If you work from home, caring for a dog will be much easier. If you work 15-hour days, maybe think about getting a cat or a fish instead of a hyperactive dog that needs a lot of walks. Cats, fish and birds won’t need walking, but may need more attention before and after work.

If you’re considering a dog, research which breeds are better in apartments. You might be surprised that there are many larger dog breeds that will be very happy in an apartment. Look at the American Kennel Club website for recommendations for dogs.

Adopting a dog will provide you more insight. Dogs available for adoption come from foster homes. Those people can offer a helpful review of the dog’s character. They will have tips: Maybe the dog doesn’t like thunderstorms, doesn’t get along with children, or it plays well with other dogs and likes its belly scratched. Detailed notes will help you determine whether you and that pet are a good match.

Taking a little extra time in finding the right pet will make a much happier situation for everyone.

Nancy Simmons Starrs is founder and president of Apartment Detectives, a D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia apartment-search service.

