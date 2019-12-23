“The bill includes a number of important reforms to address the country’s retirement crisis,” Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore. said in a statement. “With Americans delaying retirement and increasingly working part-time, these changes will allow workers to continue to save. While we must do more to ensure financial security for older Americans, passage of this bill is an important step.”

One provision would allow parents to withdraw $5,000 from their individual 401 (k) or similar workplace plan for each new child without incurring a 10 percent additional tax on early retirement plan distributions. However, they will still have to pay ordinary income taxes on the withdrawal, which has to be done within a year of the birth or adoption of a child. Parents can later put the money back into their retirement account.

The intent of this provision is to allow parents to cover expenses associated with a new child. Often people don’t save for retirement because they’re struggling to cover other expenses. As a result, they don’t want to tie up money in a retirement account because it’s harder to get at the money without a penalty.

While understanding that families may be strapped for cash, Aron Szapiro, director of policy research at Morningstar, cautions against adding exceptions that allow folks to withdraw funds intended for retirement. There is already a hardship withdrawal exception. People can take money out of their retirement plan to buy a home or pay for college.

“My feeling is that we should strive to have a retirement savings system not a general saving system,” Szapiro said. “There are a lot of ways for money to exit the retirement system for non-retirement purposes. I’m sure this will help people but there are too many leaks from retirement savings.”

The Secure Act will would also permit people saving in a 529 college savings plan to use up to $10,000 to pay off student loans.

Here are some of the other major provisions. Secure:

-- Increases the age required minimum distributions (RMDs) must start from 70½ to 72. Currently, people reaching 70½ must begin taking RMDs from their Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) and workplace retirement plans. The change applies to people who turn 70 1/2 after Dec. 31. Although this rule will likely benefit more affluent seniors, it’s a welcome relief for retirement savers who are required to withdraw funds they may not need. Readers have often complained about RMDs, including the huge penalty for failing to withdraw the correct amount.

-- Repeals the maximum age for making traditional IRA contributions, which is currently 70½. Workers will be able to contribute to their IRAs past this age.

-- Under a multi-employer provision, unrelated small employers can join with other companies to form multiple-employer 401(k) plans. Many small employers don’t offer workplace retirement plans such as a 401(k) because of the administrative expense and their inability to get reduced fees from plan administrators because of cost. With fewer employees than major companies they have a hard time negotiating a better deal on pricing for their employees.

“I think the open multiple employer plans are probably going to be the most transformative,” Szapiro said. “It will probably encourage small employers to offer plans when they otherwise wouldn’t or where they otherwise might have offered simple IRAs instead of plans with a match or more opportunities to contribute.”

-- Employers will be required to cover long-term, part-time workers in their 401(k) plans starting in 2021, points out the Society for Human Resource Management, which has a very useful post about all the changes under the new law. Employees have to be 21 or older and work at least 500 hours per year for at least three consecutive years.

-- Limits legal ramifications for companies that want to offer annuities in their workplace retirement plans. This part of the law has drawn criticism from some consumer advocates. On the one hand, many workers who have saved may want to convert their savings to a guaranteed stream of income so that they don’t outlive their money. One way to do that is through an annuity. But there is a downside to this product.

“Our take on the annuities safe harbor is that it doesn’t include nearly enough safeguards,” said Barbara Roper, director of Investor Protection for the Consumer Federation of America.

Roper said the concern is that smaller 401(k) plans might end up offering high-cost annuities that are profitable for the insurer but not such a good deal for the retirement saver.

-- Stipends and non-tuition fellowships will be treated as income allowing students to contribute to an IRA. You have to have earned income to contribute to a traditional IRA or Roth IRA.

“We thinkSecure delivers major win for Americans,” said Elena Barone Chism, associate general counsel, retirement policy for the Investment Company Institute. “The defined contribution system has been a great success and has really helped individuals prepare for retirement and the Secure Act makes a number of really significant improvements, particularly by increasing opportunities for individuals to save.”

There’s a lot to unpack in this new law so I’ll be writing more about it in the New Year when many of the provisions take effect.

Reader Question of the Week

Q: Investing basics: I am confused about low-cost index funds. Does it have the option to also be an IRA? Do you pick mutual funds to be your IRA funds? Or do you buy an IRA with pre-selected funds, and then if you want, separately put money in the various funds?

Maria Bruno, Head of U.S. wealth planning research at Vanguard Investments: An IRA is a tax-sheltered retirement account. You have the flexibility to select your financial institution and the actual investments. Basically, it’s a three-step process. The first step is to decide between a Traditional IRA or Roth IRA. Second step is to pick your investment provider/custodian. Third step is to pick your investments among those offered by the investment company. It can be mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, or even individual issues. You have a lot of flexibility and all this can also be easily done online. Index funds are a great option, as they are diversified low-cost options.

Michelle Singletary: I like to think of a traditional IRA, Roth or a 401 (k) or similar workplace plan as a pot. And inside that pot you place various investments. It could be a low-cost index mutual fund or individual stocks and bonds. You get to decide how to invest the money based on a number of factors. But whatever investment pot you choose it’s important to note that the sooner you start investing the longer time you have for that money to grow. With the right combination of financial moves you can become a millionaire.

Retirement Rants and Raves

Question of the Week: What do you think of the changes coming as a result of the Secure Act.

In last week’s newsletter I asked folks about their experience with getting their Social Security statements. People had a lot to say.

Julie Robinson of Fort Wayne, Indiana wrote, “My mother tried, with my help, to set up online access for Social Security, but was foiled because she has no credit record. She has always paid cash for everything, including cars, thinking this was wise and prudent behavior. Her mortgage loan was paid off too many years ago to be relevant. We called the Social Security office, and eventually got through to a person who told us she would have to come to the office with lots of identification papers. She was 82 at the time, had given up driving, and wasn’t sure where all those papers were, since she had just moved. She decided not to bother. Wondering how many other seniors have had similar barriers?”

“Another issue in not getting these paper statements applies to those of us who are collecting the spousal benefit while allowing our own benefit to accrue,” wrote Betty Siegel form Silver Spring, MD. “For some reason, once you start collecting the spousal benefit, you are no longer able to get access to your statements online to see what your own benefit is/will be at a later date, so you cannot track it for yourself. And when I call the SS hotline, the estimated figures I am given vary -- a lot -- depending on the representative I get on the phone, who does his/her own calculations. I should not have to depend on the math skills of the representative I get on the phone to get these figures!”