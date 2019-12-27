Nearly 1,600 ingestion cases were expected to be reported to the nation’s poison control centers this year. Rare-earth magnets are usually found in popular desk toys made up of hundreds of BB-sized balls. Doctors said the magnets pose an unusual risk because just two magnetic balls can cause permanent internal injuries.

The Post article explained how, with the CPSC sidelined by the courts, magnet companies are using a voluntary safety standards process to largely regulate itself.

“Given the seriousness of this issue, I urge the CPSC to revisit this issue and take action to protect children from the dangers of small rare-earth magnets,” Klobuchar wrote in her letter.

The senator also asked the agency to list what it is doing to investigate the number of injuries and whether the agency needed additional resources to protect children from the products.

“We have received the letter and are looking into it,” CPSC spokesman Joe Martyak said, “and we will respond to the members of Congress.”

AD