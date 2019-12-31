Using compression weatherstrips is the most effective way to protect seal-swinging doors and window sashes. V-type weatherstrips fit against the side of a door or window jamb and form a seal to prevent cold air from entering. Foam weatherstripping comes in various sizes with an adhesive backing on one side. Although foam weatherstripping is the easiest to install, it lasts only one to three years.

Installing new door sweeps along the bottom of exterior doors can block out cold air. To ensure a good fit, measure the length of the door when it’s closed and cut the sweep to the size you need.

Applying foam tape is a great weatherproofing alternative for doors and windows that are slightly warped. Cut the tape to size and secure it along areas that have a draft.

Hanging insulated curtains can help retain heat in the winter, but they must be closed for most of the day.

Re-caulking windows and doors helps seal out drafts. If you won’t open any windows until spring, temporarily seal them shut with caulking and peel it off when the weather starts to get warmer.