WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is proposing new regulations on the private equity industry.

The senator from Massachusetts is pitching constraints designed to end what she decries as “legalized looting” by investment firms that take over troubled companies.

Warren’s plan is the latest in a series of policy ideas that have propelled her to the top tier of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. It would hold private equity firms liable for debts and pension promises made by the companies they buy up and would restrict the firms’ ability to pay dividends as well as high fees that shift money out of acquired companies.

