The news dampened Wall Street’s gleeful start to 2020, with Dow futures off more than 350 points.Gold, a safe-haven for investors in tumultuous times, was up 1.5 percent at $1,551 an ounce, trading at its highest level in four months.

“Turbulence often sees investors reaching for the safety belt of gold exposure and this explains the advance for the precious metal this morning,” Russ Mould, investment director of AJ Bell wrote in a note to investors Friday. “What happens next for equities will depend on what form Iran’s promised ‘severe revenge’ takes and how nations which are more friendly to it, like China and Russia, respond.”

Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Iran’s Quds force commander, was killed in an airstrike Thursday on a road near the Baghdad airport. Among the five who died in the convoy were Jamal Jaafar Ibrahimi, a powerful Iraqi militia leader better known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, as well as Soleimani’s son-in-law, according to a militia official in Iraq.

The attack comes a week after hundreds of pro-Iranian demonstrators stormed the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, chanting “Death to America,” barricading U.S. diplomats inside.

Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said the Pentagon had taken “decisive defensive action” against Soleimani, the revered military figure who had close links to a network of armed groups backed by Iran across the Middle East and, according to the United States, bore responsibility for hundreds of American deaths.

Iran’s defense minister, Amir Hatami, said that the strike by the “arrogant U.S.” would be met with a “crushing” response. Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called the strike an “act of international terrorism” and said in a tweet the United States “bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism.”

