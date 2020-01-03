Prospective job applicants in the 21 states, which include Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Maryland, where it’s allowed to prevent hiring nicotine-using individuals can expect to see the anti-nicotine-hiring policy on job applications and to be questioned about their nicotine use, according to the company. They can also anticipate agreeing to undergo nicotine screening to be deemed hirable in states where testing is allowed.

U-Haul, which employs more than 30,000 people across the United States and Canada, will grandfather in current workers who might be nicotine users. The company already offers nicotine cessation assistance to employees.

“In our continued efforts to enhance our wellness program and decrease health care costs, we have become more aware of the medical side effects of using nicotine and tobacco products,” Lopez said in an email to the Arizona Republic.

The policy also covers e-cigarettes and vaping products, the paper reported.

Lopez told the paper that decreasing health-care costs is a an added bonus to caring for workers’ health.

U-Haul declined an interview request from The Washington Post.

Public health experts encourage a nicotine-free lifestyle, but they split on the details of the new policy and differ on if people — or the company — actually benefit in the end.

About 49 million American adults used tobacco products in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cigarette smokers were the largest group followed by filtered little cigars and e-cigarettes.

Nicotine, a very addictive ingredient found in tobacco products, sends temporary, feel-good hormones to the reward circuits of the brain, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The pleasurable experience that tobacco users often feel when administering nicotine to themselves can cause dependency on the substance, making it hard for them quit.

Knowing how challenging it can be for nicotine-addicted individuals to quit smoking makes U-Haul’s new policy a misguided approach to health promotion, said Michael Siegel, professor of community health services at the Boston University School of Public Health.

Siegel noted that many former smokers or tobacco-product users often use nicotine-infused gum, patches or lozenges to ween themselves off tobacco use.

“Essentially, what that means is if you quit smoking and start using nicotine patches or nicotine gum or electronic cigarettes, you are not eligible to work for that company if you’re using nicotine replacement products,” he said.

A 2015 Food and Drug Administration survey found that 7 percent of smokers are able to successfully quit for six months to a year. More than 30 percent of smokers are able to remain smoke-free with the help of some sort of nicotine replacement product, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Nicotine replacement medicine can show up in nicotine screening urine tests, according to the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Chantix and Zyban are two FDA-approved smoking cessation products that don’t have nicotine.

“There are a lot of vices out there, and they’ve just chosen this one thing,” Siegel said. “That’s just kind of inappropriate.”

The U-Haul announcement doesn’t have enough clarity to warrant full scrutiny, said Lynn Kozlowski, professor of community health and health behavior at the University of Buffalo School of Public Health and Health Professions.

It’s important to make distinctions between the most harmful of nicotine-laced products, such as cigarettes and cigars, than to lump items like smokeless tobacco or vaped nicotine items together where risks to bystanders is lower, he recently argued in a paper.

The latter half is unlikely to contaminate workplaces or drastically impact work performance, which makes the company appear to be taking a moral stance rather than a health one, he said.

“I bet if U-Haul were to look at their corporate office, they have a coffee pot going most of the time and people addicted to caffeine,” he said, questioning the extent to which companies should care about addictions without being intrusive.

Money and workplace productivity are a concern for companies, said Kevin Schroth, associate professor of health, tobacco control policy and law for the Rutgers School of Public Health.

There’s already data that proves that nonsmokers take fewer breaks and request fewer sick days than their smoking counterparts, he said.

A 2013 Ohio State University study found that smokers cost employers nearly $6,000 more a year compared to employees who never smoked.

The only downside to U-Haul’s policy is that there is an element of unfairness to people who have been victimized by the tobacco industry, which usually happens at very early ages, Schroth said.

“I don’t have a problem with government policies or employer-based policies that are designed to discourage people to stop using deadly products,” he said.

