An affordable townhouse in the Westphalia Town Center development in Upper Marlboro might meet your needs. While the amenities are not in place yet, plans call for shops, restaurants, parks and a clubhouse at the Westphalia Town Center development. Recently, Amazon proposed building a fulfillment warehouse at that location, but neighborhood opposition helped cancel the plan.
Priced at $374,900, the townhouse at 10720 Eastland Circle has a $130 monthly homeowner’s association fee and an annual property tax bill of $3,793.
The three-level brick front townhouse includes an attached two-car garage. Inside the 1,440-square-foot townhouse, the lower level includes a home office or family room. The main level has an open floor plan with a living area, a central kitchen, a dining area and a powder room. The kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Upstairs, the master suite has two walk-in closets and a private full bathroom with a double-sink vanity. Two more bedrooms on this level share a hall bathroom. The house has gas heat and central air conditioning.
Assigned schools include Melwood Elementary, James Madison Middle and Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High. The elementary and high schools are rated below average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores. The middle school is rated above average.
For more photos, click here.
For more information, contact Redfin real estate agent Cedric Lewis at 301-804-6513.