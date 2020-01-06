If you’re looking for a new or nearly new move-in ready house in a walkable neighborhood, you may think your budget needs to be more than $400,000. While you may not find a house with the space you want and those community amenities in the District, nearby Prince George’s County in Maryland may offer what you have in mind. The median sales price for a home in Prince George’s County was $310,000 in November, according to Bright MLS.