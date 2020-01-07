Realtor.com’s analysis of home prices and median household incomes generates an “affordability score.” An affordability score of one or greater on the index indicates that a metro area’s housing market is generally more affordable to households across all incomes. In the third quarter of 2019, the majority of metro areas were unaffordable. Only 18 of the nation’s largest 100 metros had a score of one or greater and the national score of 0.84 registers as unaffordable.

AD

AD

The good news, though, is that a combination of low rates, higher wages and slowing price appreciation meant that in the third quarter of 2019, 81 of the nation’s 100 largest metro areas became more affordable compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Whether homes in your market are more affordable, though, depends on your budget and local market. Better affordability doesn’t mean that buyers in every price range will be able to find a more affordable house. According to Realtor.com’s analysis, the number of homes for sale priced above $750,000 increased by 4.7 percent when comparing the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2018. But the number of homes for sale priced at $200,000 and under declined 9.8 percent during that same period.

Metro area differences exist, too. In the Washington area, 42 percent of homes for sale are affordable to people earning the median household income. The region has an affordability score of 0.86, an increase of 0.9 percent over the third quarter of 2018 and slightly above the national average but still generally indicating an unaffordable market.

AD

AD

The top five markets where affordability improved the most between the third quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2019 include:

1. Allentown-Bethlehem, Pa., where the affordability score increased from 0.98 to 1.11.

2. Des Moines, where the affordability score increased from 0.90 to 1.04.

3. Atlanta, where the affordability score increased from 0.77 to 0.89.

4. Minneapolis, where the affordability score increased from 0.79 to 0.90.

5. San Francisco, where the affordability score increased from 0.47 to 0.59.

For the full report, click here.

AD