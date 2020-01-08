Interested buyers are also encouraged to schedule tours of the building before the deadline, according to the materials.

AD

The Trump Organization and JLL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump leased the building that houses the hotel, the Old Post Office Pavilion, from the federal government in a deal inked before he ran for president.

AD

Trump spent an estimated $210 million renovating the hotel. His company issued a statement earlier saying it will try to sell the property for as much as $500 million, a number many experts say is unrealistically high.

The hotel was only about 57 percent occupied in 2019, well below competitors, according to marketing materials issued late last year by JLL.

Trump opened his hotel in 2016, three years after signing a 60-year lease with three 10-year options on the building, giving his company control over the property until 2103.

AD

It’s unknown how much interest Trump will get for the hotel. Developer Brian Friedman, who owns two other D.C. hotels, told The Post he plans to bid, but no other potential bidders have made their interest public.

The property has become a Republican power hub in Washington but has been a center of controversy and target of lawsuits. Trump continues to benefit from it financially while in office, and the hotel has leased space to foreign governments, special interest groups and governors.