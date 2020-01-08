AD

“Macy’s performance … shows the group is still losing customers and market share at a rapid clip,” Neil Saunders, managing director of research firm GlobalData Retail, wrote in a note to clients.

Macy’s, founded 62 years ago in New York, was for decades one of the nation’s preeminent retailers. It had anchor stores at hundreds of shopping malls and was one of the largest sellers of apparel in the U.S. But changing consumer habits and mounting competition from Walmart, Amazon and Target have reversed the its fortunes in recent years. Same-store sales fell 1 percent in the first nine months of 2019, while profits were down 40 percent. (Jeff Bezos, the founder and chief executive of Amazon, owns The Washington Post.)

In addition to 680 Macy’s and Bloomingdales stores, the company operates 171 Bluemercury beauty stores.

Shares of the retailer’s stock fell slightly — about 0.2 percent — Wednesday morning. Macy’s in 2016 announced plans to shutter 100 of its stores, though the company declined to say whether the latest closures were included in that count.

The announcement come on the heels of widespread turmoil among brick-and-mortar retailers. Last year retailers announced plans to close a record 9,300 stores, according to Coresight Research.