Analysts saw the strike as a more of a face-saving move for Tehran, allowing it to say it had followed through on its promised retaliation for the U.S. killing of its top military commander. “Once the smoke cleared, literally, from the Iranian missile attacks it was clear that our worst fears were not realized. No U.S. fatalities and no damage to any oil infrastructure,” said John Kilduff, an analyst with Again Capital.

“Investors concluded that neither Iran nor the US want to up the ante,” said Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research.

And so long as oil kept flowing out of the region, analysts expected no immediate impact on consumer gas prices. Last week, immediately after Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike ordered by President Trump, crude oil prices jumped about 3 percent and investors braced for retaliation.

But how the markets ultimately fare hangs largely on Trump’s speech later Wednesday. On Tuesday night, Trump tweeted that “All is well!” Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed dozens of U.S. solids were killed.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” Trump wrote.

Dow futures also got dragged down by a 2 percent pre-market drop in Boeing’s stock. Early Wednesday, a Ukrainian passenger jet carrying more than 170 people crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff. Iranian state media quoted a senior official at Tehran’s main international airport saying that the Boeing 737-800 likely crashed due to technical difficulties.

But Ukraine banned all flights from Iranian airspace, as did several other countries in response to escalating tensions between Iran and the U.S.

The crash comes at a time of extreme tumult for Boeing, which last month fired its chief executive, Dennis Muilenburg. The century-old American company has struggled to overcome two fatal airplane crashes blamed on a faulty software program and poor corporate oversight.

“Regardless of what lead to the crash, a 737 crash of some sort has been in the news in each of the last three years,” said Jamie Cox of ­Richmond-based Harris Financial Group. “Investors are rightfully nervous of what the future holds for a company whose reliability quotient is being questioned.”

The Dow Jones component Walgreens Boots Alliance also missed revenue expectations Wednesday morning, sinking the shares 4 percent in pre-market trading.

Still, the Dow was buoyed by strong payroll numbers for the end of 2019. A Wednesday report from ADP and Moody’s Analytics said companies added 202,000 positions in December as the solid labor market headed into 2020.

