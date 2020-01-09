Construction has begun at Tower Oaks, a community of 217 townhouses by EYA, as well as 30 single-family houses and 128 condominiums built by Pulte Homes.

The 42-acre neighborhood, whose sales center is at 5 Preserve Pkwy. in Rockville, Md., is within walking distance of parks, the Woodmont Country Club and Clyde’s Restaurant. Less than two miles away is the Park Potomac retail center, which includes multiple restaurants and shops, such as Founding Farmers, Addie’s and Harris Teeter.

More shops, restaurants and entertainment venues are a short drive away at the Pike & Rose development. A Montgomery County Ride On Bus connects the community to Metro and commuter routes, including Interstate 270 and the Capital Beltway.

Residents at Tower Oaks also will have on-site amenities at the CORE community center, which includes a full-time lifestyle director to plan activities and events, a cafe, a fitness center, an outdoor pool, a yoga studio, a playground, fire pits, grills and open green space. The CORE is anticipated to open later in 2020.

The EYA townhouses, priced from the upper-$700,000s to nearly $1 million, are anticipated to be ready for move-ins in spring 2020. Each residence has 1,820 to 3,200 square feet with three to five bedrooms, an open floor plan on the main level and a two-car garage. The floor plans have the option of adding a loft level and a roof terrace, and the two larger models have an optional elevator.

The condos from Pulte range from the upper-$500,000s to the mid-$700,000s, each with 1,274 to 1,658 square feet. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom condos each have a one-car garage. The single-family house model, priced from $1.2 million, has four or five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a two-car garage and an optional elevator.

