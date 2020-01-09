More shops, restaurants and entertainment venues are a short drive away at the Pike & Rose development. A Montgomery County Ride On Bus connects the community to Metro and commuter routes, including Interstate 270 and the Capital Beltway.

Residents at Tower Oaks also will have on-site amenities at the CORE community center, which includes a full-time lifestyle director to plan activities and events, a cafe, a fitness center, an outdoor pool, a yoga studio, a playground, fire pits, grills and open green space. The CORE is anticipated to open later in 2020.

The EYA townhouses, priced from the upper-$700,000s to nearly $1 million, are anticipated to be ready for move-ins in spring 2020. Each residence has 1,820 to 3,200 square feet with three to five bedrooms, an open floor plan on the main level and a two-car garage. The floor plans have the option of adding a loft level and a roof terrace, and the two larger models have an optional elevator.

The condos from Pulte range from the upper-$500,000s to the mid-$700,000s, each with 1,274 to 1,658 square feet. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom condos each have a one-car garage. The single-family house model, priced from $1.2 million, has four or five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a two-car garage and an optional elevator.

