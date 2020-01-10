At the peak of the holiday season, retail added 41,000 jobs despite continued waves of store closures.

But the picture isn’t all rosy. Average hourly earnings grew by 2.9 percent over the past year.

Economists say wages are not growing as fast as they should be, especially for those who aren’t seeing a boost from state and local minimum wage increases. Many businesses are still pulling back on investment and say Trump’s truce with China does little to assuage their anxiety. Plus, Democratic leaders and presidential hopefuls caution that Trump’s economic and trade agenda could eventually stymie the growth.

Analysts expected health care, construction and hospitality sectors to lead the job growth. But they warned about a drag from manufacturing and retail.

Analysts predicted around 150,000 new jobs for the month and forecast a steady unemployment rate of 3.5 percent. Those estimates were significantly less than the 256,000 jobs added in November, although those figures also accounted for thousands of General Motors workers who returned to the workforce after a lengthy strike.