At the peak of the holiday season, retail added 41,000 jobs despite continued waves of store closures.
But the picture isn’t all rosy. Average hourly earnings grew by 2.9 percent over the past year.
Economists say wages are not growing as fast as they should be, especially for those who aren’t seeing a boost from state and local minimum wage increases. Many businesses are still pulling back on investment and say Trump’s truce with China does little to assuage their anxiety. Plus, Democratic leaders and presidential hopefuls caution that Trump’s economic and trade agenda could eventually stymie the growth.
Analysts expected health care, construction and hospitality sectors to lead the job growth. But they warned about a drag from manufacturing and retail.
Analysts predicted around 150,000 new jobs for the month and forecast a steady unemployment rate of 3.5 percent. Those estimates were significantly less than the 256,000 jobs added in November, although those figures also accounted for thousands of General Motors workers who returned to the workforce after a lengthy strike.
The jobs figures come as President Trump touts the economy’s strength as one of his administration’s top achievements. In 2019, the unemployment rate in particular hit lows not seen 50 years. The Dow Jones industrial average has gained about 45 percent since Trump took office, and fears of a recession have largely faded. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times last year, helping to sustain an 11-year-old economic expansion. And last month, the United States and China reached a “phase one” trade deal that is set to be signed on Jan. 15.