a big deal just became a bigger deal. the Impossible Whopper is available nationwide starting 8/8. pic.twitter.com/TpFQenSLFQ — Burger King (@BurgerKing) August 1, 2019

Enter One Million Moms, which says its mission is to “stop the exploitation of our children, especially by the entertainment media.” Last month, it pressured the Hallmark channel to pull a commercial that featured same-sex couples getting married, though the network later apologized and said it made the “wrong decision.”

In a news release Friday, One Million Moms said the language in Burger King clip was offensive and that it was “sad that this once family restaurant has made yet another deliberate decision to produce a controversial advertisement instead of a wholesome one.” The group said that Burger King could have edited the word or the taste tester “didn’t have to curse.”

The group then asked objectors to sign a petition calling on Burger King to cancel the commercial or edit out the word “damn.” Burger Kind did not immediately respond to questions about whether it would alter or remove the ad, or if it had responded to the group.

The word is widely used on the political stage and on network television. President Trump, who has wide support from evangelical Christians, routinely swears at rallies and on his Twitter fees. Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders said “I wrote the damn bill” on Medicare-for-all during a Democratic debate.