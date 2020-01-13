For example, the townhouse-style condo at 281 Kirby St. in Manassas Park, Va., priced at $275,000, has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and 1,928 square feet of living space. The monthly condo association fee is $183 and annual property taxes are $3,755. The condo ownership means exterior maintenance, trash and snow removal, and master insurance for the community are covered by the association rather than individual owners. The Mosby Ridge condo has been approved for FHA financing, which is popular with many first-time buyers.

Built in 2004, this townhouse has three levels, all aboveground, a backyard and two assigned parking spaces. The first floor has a bedroom and a full bathroom connected to both the bedroom and a recreation room. The backyard is accessible from the recreation room. The second level has a breakfast room and kitchen with granite counters, a granite island and wood cabinets. This level also has a powder room and a living room. The third floor has a master bedroom with a private bathroom. Two additional bedrooms on the third floor share a hall bath. The townhouse has central air conditioning and gas heat.

Assigned schools include Cougar Elementary for preschool through second grade, which is not rated by GreatSchools.org; Manassas Park Elementary for grades three through five, Manassas Park Middle and Manassas Park High. The middle school is rated above average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores, while the elementary school and high school are rated below average.

