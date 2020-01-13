A: When an attorney draws up association documents when a condo building is being built or converted, those documents can become out-of-date over time. If your association was created 50 years ago, over that period rules and state laws change so the original documents would no longer be valid or, in some cases, even legal.

Rest assured, some state laws and some association documents allow association boards to bring their association documents up to date. When the board says they are bringing the association documents up to date, they probably mean that they need to bring the documents into compliance with state or municipal laws and conform the documents to requirements of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the large mortgage buyers.

We don't expect associations to change the ownership percentages of the owners; that would and should be prohibited. We also would not expect the association to make major changes to the documents that would affect the ownership interests of the homeowners.

We would expect the board to limit its changes to the association documents necessary to bring those documents into compliance with current laws and into compliance with mortgage lender requirements.

For most all other changes to the association documents, we would expect the board of directors to go to the ownership and ask the owners to approve these changes. Let’s say the board of directors wants to change the association to allow only owners 55 or older to live in the development. That is the sort of significant change that should require a vote of the homeowners. There are many major decisions covered in the governing documents that should require a vote of the owners and not simply a majority of the board of directors.

However, if your state or municipal law was changed to say that the minimum vote required to sell the association as a whole must be 85 percent (a change recently enacted in Chicago), and your governing documents provide for a simple majority, there would be no need to call for an owners’ vote. The board would be correct to update the governing documents to conform the document to the number set forth by the state or municipal law.

The interesting part of your email is the listing of a set of responsibilities. If these responsibilities are for the officers and directors of the association and are within the standard of norms for associations, they can probably make this change. It’s unlikely that a change of this type would affect you directly. However, if the changes made are out of the ordinary and consolidate all power with the president, for example, we can see how you and your fellow owners might be upset with this type of change.

It all comes back to voting. As you think about the moves the board is making, please keep in mind that you, the homeowners, voted in these individuals to serve on the board and act in the best interest of the association. If they are acting in the best interest of the owners, they probably can make stylistic and some structural changes to the governing documents. On the other hand, if they are working to undermine the workings of the governing documents and are not acting in the best interest of the association, you might have a bigger problem and may need to hire an attorney to oversee the workings of this association.