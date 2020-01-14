Kevin O’Connor, the host of the PBS show “This Old House” for the past 17 years, will appear on the main stage at the show on Jan. 17 and 18. O’Connor is also host of “Ask This Old House” and “This New House” on the DIY Network.

Topics to be covered on the main stage include how to maximize your outdoor space, how to remodel your house on a budget and how to use lighting to enhance your landscaping.

The Home + Remodeling Show is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 17 and 18, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 19.

Special admission days include Metro Day and federal government employee day on Jan. 17, when visitors can be admitted for free with a Metro bus pass, Smart Trip card, a Transit Link card or a federal government employee ID. In addition, Jan. 17 is “local hero day” with retired and active military personnel and first-responders gaining free admission with an ID and their friends and family getting to purchase half-price tickets.

Tickets for one day of the show are $9 for adults online and $12 at the box office; tickets for children ages 6 to 12 are $3. Children 5 and younger can attend free.

The full schedule can be viewed and tickets may be purchased online here.

