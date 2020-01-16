The company hopes such a combination will attract eyeballs and subscriber dollars — and help it compete with streaming giants like Netflix and Disney Plus.

The company said that the service will launch in April on Comcast platforms Xfinity X1 and Flex video and everywhere else on July 15.

NBC Universal played up its plans for live sports, particularly the Summer Olympics, which begin in Tokyo July 24 and will feature both live coverage of events and behind-the-scenes treatment of athletes. But there was one notable absence from the announcement: “Sunday Night Football,” a huge broadcast hit. Migrating “Sunday Night Football” to streaming from broadcast, where it drew an average of more than 20 million viewers weekly this past season, would require a renegotiation between NBC and the NFL, one executive said on background, and that has yet to happen.

Outgoing NBC Universal chief executive Steve Burke unveiled the specifics of its long-planned service at NBC Universal’s headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Center.

“We think we’ve identified a very unique approach,” Burke said, citing the combination of existing hits and new shows that will drive subscribers.

Peacock will be offered on three tiers — Peacock Free, with ads; Peacock Premium, also with ads but more programming; and an ad-less tier of premium.

For Comcast cable subscribers, the first two services will be free while the last one will cost $5. All others will pay $5 for the middle tier and $10 for the ad-free one.

Matthew Strauss, chairman of Peacock, cited internal NBC data that said 80 percent of Americans were willing to watch ads if the service was free.

Among the new shows will be “Girls5Eva,” a girl-band reunion comedy from in-house creative talent Tina Fey; a reboot of “Battlestar Galactica” from “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail;” and new shows from the likes of Kevin Hart.

On the library side, in addition to “The Office,” titles will include all 45 seasons of “Saturday Night Live,” and nearly all of the Dick Wolf properties, which include the “Law & Order” and “Chicago” franchises.

All of these shows will be available (potentially) for free, which executives including Strauss and NBCU ad chief Linda Yaccarino leaned on heavily at the presentation, seeking to distinguish it from rival services.

The decision to offer "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” to subscribers at 8 p.m. instead of their much later broadcast hours is a reversal from how broadcast television has traditionally driven the digital conversation.

As has become customary at media conglomerates’ streaming presentations, the company brought out talent to tout its service’s advantages.

Tina Fey, the force behind “30 Rock,” took the stage to say that the combination of shows old and new was what distinguished Peacock.

The service, she said, will offer “all the NBC comedies and their hot influencer grandchildren.”

Fallon, Rachel Maddow and Seth Meyers also took the stage. For his part, MSNBC’s Chuck Todd said that with the “Meet The Press” brand on Peacock “we’ll be able to create a central location for how people will consume and understand politics for the next 70 years," without offering many specifics.

Peacock is attempting to split the difference between the subscription-driven model that has powered streaming giants like Netflix on one hand and the lucrative ad-supported business in which NBC (and parent company Comcast) is deeply invested on the other.

The hybrid model is "a 21st-century broadcast business delivered on the Internet," Burke said, adding, “We like the idea of zigging when others zag."

Comcast chief Brian Roberts said the changing landscape of streaming will be "more friend than foe" to a legacy brand like NBC. "Our next chapter will be even better than the last," he said.

But the question remains whether sticker-shocked consumers will not only pay for a new service but abide ads when they do.

It’s not the only challenge.

The timing also puts it more than half a year behind Disney and Apple’s services and two months behind WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, which arrives in the spring.

Peacock also has endured some executive shuffles at a late date, with longtime NBC executive Bonnie Hammer leaving the role to take over the company's studios operations and Matthew Strauss was named Peacock chain just several months ago.

Fallon took the stage to promote the earlier streaming time for his show and the larger appeal of Peacock. Then he made a joke that took both a jab at a key Netflix property and highlighted the deep library Peacock executives feel gives them an advantage.