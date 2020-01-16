“We appreciate James’ contributions toward the growth and development of our company and its infrastructure,” Barry M. Monheit, chairman of the board, said in the statement.

AD

Debney had been at the helm of American Outdoor and its predecessor company since 2011, expanding its portfolio through a slew of acquisitions. The firearms industry’s fortunes are typically a sign of the political climate: Sales surge when consumers fear an administration might usher in stricter gun laws. But revenue has slipped during the Trump era.

AD

Springfield, Mass.-based American Outdoor has plans to split into two publicly traded companies later this year, with one focusing on firearms and the other on outdoor goods. In November, American Outdoor announced that Debney would become CEO of the outdoor products company after the spinoff.