Equities have posted an almost relentless march higher in recent months on a bet that economic growth will pick up and boost profits, helped by an easing in U.S.-China trade tensions. Data this week showed U.S. housing starts rose to the highest in 13 years and consumer sentiment remained elevated, while more than 60 percent of the S&P 500 companies that reported earnings for the most recent quarter beat analysts’ forecasts.

Visa was the best performer among the 30 stocks in the Dow this week. It climbed 5.6 percent after agreeing to pay $5.3 billion for Plaid, a financial technology firm that helps connect banks and financial start-ups.

Ten of the 11 main S&P 500 industry groups rose for the week, led by utilities.