While attending a picnic on the White House lawn, Collins tipped off his son to confidential information that a small Australian biotechnology company’s new therapy for multiple sclerosis had failed a critical clinical trial. Collins’ son and several others used the information to avoid more than $700,000 in losses, according to prosecutors.

AD

The case ends the career of one of Trump’s most ardent early supporters. Collins, 69, represented New York’s 27th Congressional District, which encompasses suburban and rural areas stretching east of the Buffalo metropolitan area, for more than five years. The district is a Republican stronghold that supported Trump by a wide margin in the presidential election.

AD

Collins proclaimed his innocence, calling the charges “meritless," running for re-election and continuing to be one of the president’s most outspoken supporters in the House.

Even before facing federal charges, Collins was already under scrutiny for his role in promoting Innate Immunotherapeutics, a small Australian company that was developing a new therapy for multiple sclerosis. Collins served on the company’s board and was its largest shareholder.

AD

Then, while at the June 2017 congressional picnic at the White House, Collins received an email from Innate Immunotherapeutics’s chief executive alerting the company’s board that an eagerly anticipated drug trial had been a failure, according to court filings. Minutes later, the filings said, Collins responded to the email: “Wow. Makes no sense. How are these results even possible???”

AD

Collins frantically attempted to contact his son, who owned millions of Innate Immunotherapeutics shares, according to the indictment. Within a few minutes, Collins and his son called each other six times before connecting and talking for six minutes. During that call, Collins told his son about the failed drug trial, according to the indictment, which cites phone and bank records as well as texts.

With that insider knowledge, Collins helped his family avoided significant losses before the news became public and the company’s stock price fell more than 90 percent, prosecutors allege. (Because Collins was a board member, he was prevented from unloading his stock and reportedly lost millions.)

AD

Collins’s son, Cameron, and another family member have also pleaded guilty. They are scheduled to be sentenced next week.

AD

Collins admitted to the behavior but his attorneys have downplayed their seriousness. Unlike other insider trading cases, "conduct in this case involved one security and occurred over a few days,” they said in a court filing, asking that Collins receive probation and home confinement. “Chris’ ruinous decision to tip his son was isolated, spontaneous, and emotionally driven.”

The former congressman’s attorneys sent the court several letters they received in support of a lenient sentence, including a handwritten note from a former constituent, Carole McCarthy, who recalled the Republican’s long public service. “I am an 81 year old senior who is appalled by the political circus going on in Washington, by the Democrats. I feel that Chris was a target, because he spoke out in favor of President Trump," McCarthy wrote.

AD

Another former constituent, Kendall Davis, recalled that Collins once offered him a job after he had been laid off from a teaching position. “This is the type of man Mr. Collins is. A man who cares about the working man and his family,” Davis said.

AD

But several constituents also wrote Broderick asking that Collins receive a tough sentence. Some complained that he didn’t hold enough town hall meetings while in office and had cost taxpayers money by initially proclaiming his innocence and running for re-election.

"He knew he was guilty,” Joanne Moran wrote. “It is costing the state additional funds to hold another election in the spring.”

Collins put himself before the interests of his constituents, according to a letter from Walter A. Proch, a Vietnam War veteran “Geez, now I feel like crying. Please do the right thing and render a sentence appropriate for his crime. Remember he did this while serving a respected and honorable position and duping his constituents,” Proch said.