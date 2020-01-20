The median sales price in the District rose to $620,000 in November, high above the affordable range for most home buyers. The search for an affordable property in the city typically requires some compromises to match a budget that maxes out at $400,000.

While it may take some extra work, finding a place to purchase in the District is achievable with perseverance. For example, the end-unit rowhouse at 932 52nd St. NE is priced at $349,900, down from the original list price of $369,900. Annual property taxes are $5,804. Since the rowhouse isn’t part of a homeowners association, the only additional monthly costs are homeowner’s insurance and utilities.

Built in 1944, the rowhouse was purchased for $165,000 in January 2018 and has been completely renovated since then. The two-level house has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and 810 square feet of living space on a 2,563-square-foot lot.

The main level includes an open floor plan with hardwood flooring, recessed and pendant lighting, and a fully renovated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, white cabinets, a tile backsplash and granite counters. The two bedrooms are on the upper level, each with hardwood flooring. These bedrooms share a renovated full bathroom. The second bedroom is on the basement level, which has additional living space and hookups for a washer and dryer. The 405-square-foot basement level has a second entrance to the house, which also has a backyard, central air conditioning and gas heat.

Assigned schools include Burrville Elementary, Kelly Miller Middle and H.D. Woodson High, all rated below average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores.

For more information, contact real estate agent Anita Harding with Exit Elite Realty at 301-910-0159.