Built in 1944, the rowhouse was purchased for $165,000 in January 2018 and has been completely renovated since then. The two-level house has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and 810 square feet of living space on a 2,563-square-foot lot.

The main level includes an open floor plan with hardwood flooring, recessed and pendant lighting, and a fully renovated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, white cabinets, a tile backsplash and granite counters. The two bedrooms are on the upper level, each with hardwood flooring. These bedrooms share a renovated full bathroom. The second bedroom is on the basement level, which has additional living space and hookups for a washer and dryer. The 405-square-foot basement level has a second entrance to the house, which also has a backyard, central air conditioning and gas heat.