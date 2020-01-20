Built in 1944, the rowhouse was purchased for $165,000 in January 2018 and has been completely renovated since then. The two-level house has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and 810 square feet of living space on a 2,563-square-foot lot.
The main level includes an open floor plan with hardwood flooring, recessed and pendant lighting, and a fully renovated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, white cabinets, a tile backsplash and granite counters. The two bedrooms are on the upper level, each with hardwood flooring. These bedrooms share a renovated full bathroom. The second bedroom is on the basement level, which has additional living space and hookups for a washer and dryer. The 405-square-foot basement level has a second entrance to the house, which also has a backyard, central air conditioning and gas heat.
Assigned schools include Burrville Elementary, Kelly Miller Middle and H.D. Woodson High, all rated below average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores.
For more information, contact real estate agent Anita Harding with Exit Elite Realty at 301-910-0159.