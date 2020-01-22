One community, Aspire at Belmont Bay, which opened its sales office at 13875 Clear Lake Cir. in Woodbridge, Va., in the fall, will add 124 apartments to senior housing options by August.

The four-story building will include one- and two-bedroom apartments that range from 682 to 1,164 square feet. Each apartment will have a balcony or patio.

Monthly rents start at $2,995, with a second person in the apartment costing an extra $650 per month. The rent includes weekly housekeeping; all utilities, including basic cable TV; scheduled transportation; maintenance and repairs; an emergency response system in each apartment; 24-hour security; and concierge services. There is a one-time fee of $2,500. Other fees cover a range of social and educational programs, a fitness center with programs and classes and wellness programs.

Community amenities will, in addition to the fitness center, include an indoor swimming pool, a salon, a spa, an art studio, a theater, meeting and game rooms and pickleball and shuffleboard courts.

The grounds include walking paths, a patio, an outdoor dining area with a fire pit, and a restaurant with a main dining room, a private dining room and a casual restaurant and bar.

The development will be managed by Solvere Living, which has a wellness program in all of its communities that focuses on successful and healthier aging.