“At the right time, we will take a look at that. You know, that’s actually the easiest of all things, if you look,” Trump said. He later added when asked about entitlements: “Well, we’re going -- we’re going look. We also have -- assets that we’ve never had. I mean we’ve never had growth like this.”

It was unclear what Trump was referring to when he mentioned unprecedented growth. The economy is growing but not as fast as it has in the past, though the stock market is at record levels.

Adding to the confusion are private remarks Trump recently made that appeared to dismiss the importance of the budget deficit, which has ballooned to about $1 trillion a year under his administration.

The U.S. government is expected to spend $4.6 trillion this year, according to the Congressional Budget Office, and only bring in $3.6 trillion in revenue, leaving the $1 trillion gap. The government finances that gap by issuing debt to borrow money, and it is projected to pay close to $400 billion in interest on that debt this year.

Two of the government’s most expensive programs are Social Security and Medicare, which primarily offer benefits for older Americans. Social Security benefits come in the form of monthly payments, and Medicare pays for many health care benefits. The programs are funded in part by payroll taxes.

The government is projected to spend $950 billion on Social Security benefits for older Americans and $150 billion in Social Security disability payments this year, CBO has projected. It will spend another $850 billion on the Medicare program.

Trump as a 2016 presidential candidate promised not to cut Medicare, Medicaid, or Social Security, a position typically more in line with Democratic lawmakers that set him apart from the rest of the GOP field. His budget proposals as president, however, have called for slight reductions in Medicare and bigger changes to Medicaid spending. He is also seeking curbs to Social Security disability programs but he has not pursued changes to Social Security benefits for older Americans.

Recent efforts to address rising costs in Social Security and Medicare have been met with stiff, bipartisan resistance, and presidential candidates often pledge to protect both programs.

Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Vice President Joe Biden are currently feuding over Biden’s prior comments about Social Security, which Biden has denied amounts to trying to cut the program. Tens of millions of Americans rely on Medicare and Social Security for their health care and retirement and lawmakers in both parties have been reluctant to call for spending reductions.

The budget deficit has soared under Trump, in part due to consecutive and significant increases to military spending under his administration. In recent private remarks to donors about the rising spending, Trump appeared unphased by the ballooning deficit, saying: “Who the hell cares about the budget? We’re going to have a country.”

Trump also told CNBC the administration would look to cut taxes again in the second term. Trump claimed the 2017 Republican tax law had reduced rather than increased the deficit, a claim some nonpartisan budget experts said was not true.

“We’ve taken in more revenue substantially than we did when the taxes were high,” Trump said. “Nobody can even believe it. But we take in more revenue with the big tax cuts.”

The government may now take more revenue than it did before the tax cut, but given economic growth the U.S. would be currently taking in far more than if the tax cut had not been approved, said Marc Goldwein, a budget expert at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.