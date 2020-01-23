Realtor.com’s list focuses just on where officials think the most percentage growth in sales and prices will occur in 2020. It looks at markets that have unrealized potential in their housing markets. While some parts of the country may see a slowdown in the pace of sales and in price growth in 2020, the combination of economic momentum, lower prices and healthier levels of supply mean these markets should expect to grow. Realtor.com predicts sales will decline nationally by 1.8 percent in 2020, while prices will rise just 0.8 percent for a combined decline in the housing market of one percent.