The only two cities that made both lists are Charleston, S.C., and Colorado Springs.
Realtor.com’s list focuses just on where officials think the most percentage growth in sales and prices will occur in 2020. It looks at markets that have unrealized potential in their housing markets. While some parts of the country may see a slowdown in the pace of sales and in price growth in 2020, the combination of economic momentum, lower prices and healthier levels of supply mean these markets should expect to grow. Realtor.com predicts sales will decline nationally by 1.8 percent in 2020, while prices will rise just 0.8 percent for a combined decline in the housing market of one percent.
Here is Realtor.com’s Top 10 list:
1. Boise City, Idaho
2. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Tex.
3. Tucson
4. Chattanooga
5. Columbia, S.C.
6. Rochester, N.Y.
7. Colorado Springs
8. Winston-Salem, N.C.
9. Charleston/ North Charleston, S.C.
10. Memphis
The National Association of Realtors focused on a longer time frame, looking at housing markets expected to outperform other markets over the next three to five years. NAR’s predictions are based on factors, including domestic migration patterns, housing affordability for new residents, consistent job growth relative to the national average, attractiveness for retirees and home price appreciation.
The NAR list, which is in alphabetical order rather than a rank, includes:
· Charleston, S.C.
· Charlotte
· Colorado Springs
· Columbus, Ohio
· Dallas-Fort Worth
· Fort Collins, Colo.
· Las Vegas
· Ogden, Utah
· Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill, N.C.
· Tampa/St. Petersburg, Fla.
For the Realtor.com predictions, click here. For the National Association of Realtors forecast, click here.