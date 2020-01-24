The company, known for its upscale cards, stationery and trinkets, said it never fully bounced back after the Great Recession and, like dozens of other brands, saw a drop in sales at its physical locations. Schurman said it ultimately couldn’t renegotiate better rates with landlords or suppliers to keep costs down.

“We hope that through our artistic, thoughtful greeting cards and our personal expression products that we were able to inspire you to celebrate and honor the special people in your lives,” Papyrus wrote on its Facebook page.

Retailers of all kinds have been forced to downsize: Macy’s announced this month it would close 29 stores across the country. Pier 1 Imports, the furniture and home goods chain, said it would close up to 450 of its 936 stores, plus some distribution centers, after a 13 percent drop in quarterly sales. And just this week, fashion retailer Express said it would shutter more than 90 stores by 2022.