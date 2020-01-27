The median sales price in the District was $620,000 in November 2019, out of reach for many buyers. But those willing to downsize their living space a bit can sometimes buy a place in the neighborhood they want.

For example, an older D.C. rowhouse at 24 Florida Ave. NE was recently converted into four contemporary style condos. Unit 201 is the only one-level condo in the building and the only one on the second floor. This 535-square-foot unit, priced at $389,000, has a monthly condo fee of $303. Taxes are still to be determined on the units.

The Condominiums at 24 Florida Ave. NE is just off North Capitol Street in NoMa near Eckington, Bloomingdale and Truxton Circle. The neighborhood has a WalkScore of 90 out of 100 and a BikeScore of 96 out of 100, which means that you can walk or bike to run errands and go to coffee shops, restaurants and bars. The NoMa-Gallaudet-New York Avenue Metro station is .02 miles from the condo. District favorites such as Big Bear Cafe and Union Market are less than one mile and Union Station is one mile from the condo.

Unit 201 has six-foot-high windows with noise-reduction features that face north and south. It also has wide-plank hardwood floors, LED recessed lighting, a washer and dryer in the unit and tile bathrooms with rainfall shower heads. The kitchen has upscale stainless-steel appliances, white quartz counters and custom-built cabinets with under-cabinet lighting. Smart home features include digital thermostats and an app for remote entry into each unit. The building is pet friendly.

The other condos in the building include two three-level units, each with one bedroom, one bathroom and a private roof terrace, priced at $479,000. The 1,100-square-foot two-level Unit 101, priced at $589,000, has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two patios and a parking space.

Assigned schools include Langley Elementary, McKinley Middle and Dunbar High, all rated below average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores. Parents can enter the My School DC lottery for access to public charter schools and out-of-boundary schools.

