Even as China has moved to sequester its residents during one of the year’s busiest travel seasons — Beijing has extended the quarantine to more than 50 million people — the mayor whose city, Wuhan, is the epicenter of the outbreak said 5 million people had already managed to leave.

So far, the coronavirus has infected more than 2,700 people in China and killed 80. Health officials say the virus has the potential to be more deadly than the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak, which killed nearly 800 people and infected more than 8,000.

Separate from public health concerns, the economic impact of coronavirus “will be significant,” said Michael Farr, president of Farr, Miller & Washington, a D.C. investment firm. Travel is Asia has already slowed dramatically. And there’s concern that supply chains could be disrupted if, for example, the delivery of auto parts or manufacturing grind to a halt.

“In the global economic fabric, China will cause a measurable slowdown,” Farr said, cautioning that it’s still too early to grasp the virus’ precise impact on global GDP.

There have been five confirmed cases in the United States: two in California and one each in Washington state, Arizona and Illinois. Infections have also been confirmed in Canada, France, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam and Taiwan.

European markets were all in the red Monday, with the FTSE 100 and the DAX trading down more than 2 percent. Many Asian markets were closed for the Lunar New Year, but the Japanese Nikkei 225 was trading 2 percent in the red.